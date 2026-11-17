A Doctorate in Education (Ed.D. or Ph.D.) is preferred; however, candidates holding a Master’s in Education with a strong background in community-based education will also be considered.

The Director of Education will provide supervision to the following:

Under executive direction, the Director of Education (DOE) will provide oversight, planning, and direct management to the WJCT Public Media Educational Community Outreach initiative. The DOE will also develop, manage, and coordinate special events, cultural programming, and all educational operations for the organization.

If you meet the stated qualifications and want to join our team-oriented workplace, please send a resume and cover letter stating the position of interest and salary requirements to: jobs@wjct.org , or mail to:

WJCT Public Media EEO Statement: WJCT Public Media is an equal-opportunity, equal access employer. WJCT Public Media’s employment decisions are based on applicants’ qualifications for the positions being considered. These decisions are made with no regard to race, sex, national origin, color, age, disability, veteran status, pregnancy, sexual orientation, religion, or any other protected status.

WJCT Public Media Statement of Diversity: WJCT Public Media values the unique thoughts and ideas diverse voices bring to our organization and to our community, and we pride ourselves on being an employer where individuals are given the respect, acceptance and support needed to achieve their professional best.

WJCT Public Media A Drug-Free Workplace: WJCT Public Media is committed to providing a safe and productive work environment for our employees. As such, candidates being considered for employment with WJCT Public Media will be required to complete a pre-employment drug screen prior to any confirmation of offers.