Job Title: Director of Education
Department: Education
Reports to: SVP, Chief Operating Officer
Job Summary:
Under executive direction, the Director of Education (DOE) will provide oversight, planning, and direct management to the WJCT Public Media Educational Community Outreach initiative. The DOE will also develop, manage, and coordinate special events, cultural programming, and all educational operations for the organization.
General Responsibilities:
Innovation and Strategic Approaches
- Dedicating time to communicating with WJCT and local and national stakeholders to identify areas of growth and needs and conduct GAP analysis, as needed.
- Based on in-house, local, and national research, formulate long-term and short-term goals for educational strategies.
- Using an iterative design model, develop pilot programs based on industry trends, educational and media scholarship, consumer media and learning habits, community resources, and gaps.
- Share stories of impact, gather feedback on initiatives, and learn about best practices and innovative approaches from other PBS stations nationwide.
Funding
- Develop ideas, write RFP proposals, and curate all needed documentation for local and national funding opportunities.
- National funding opportunities for local stations ( PBS, National Endowment for the Humanities, National Science Foundation, corporate and private funders), strategizing on and/or applying, when appropriate, for national funding sources including but not limited to the list above.
- Work closely with the WJCT team to identify new or continued funding opportunities locally or statewide.
- Meet with potential funders in person or virtually on WJCT’s educational value, strategies, and goals when needed.
Reporting
- Manage all required reporting deliverables throughout a grant period. Anticipated deliverables include monthly reports, year-end reports, quantitative markers, and others as needed.
- Present data, stories of impact, results, and future strategies at different opportunities such as Board Meetings, community meetings, local, state, or national conferences, and/or others as they arise.
- Research and design qualitative and quantitative evaluation approaches for various engagement settings and audiences.
- Analyze all evaluation data collected at educational events, including, but not limited to, parent surveys, participant surveys, facilitator feedback, staff feedback, etc., and produce a written summary of major events for WJCT to use in future planning and/or making informed decisions on program adjustments.
Supervisory Responsibilities:
The Director of Education will provide supervision to the following:
- Education Coordinator
- Education Workshop Facilitator(s)
Project Management
Oversee the implementation of educational initiatives, including:
- Management of support staff, contractors, and other stakeholders on both daily operations and a big-picture basis. This includes working with individuals to set professional yearly goals, providing professional development training, and conducting routine performance check-ins throughout the year.
- Design, write, and create any materials related to monthly workshops, including facilitator guides, workshop activities, and others.
- Establish organizational procedures for implementing initiatives. This includes creating templates, project management meetings, checklists, code books, and other organizational tools to streamline and build upon initiatives from year to year despite staff turnover.
- Present to community stakeholders, national partners, CPB, PBS, or others about educational initiatives.
Required Education and Experience:
A Doctorate in Education (Ed.D. or Ph.D.) is preferred; however, candidates holding a Master’s in Education with a strong background in community-based education will also be considered.
Required/Skills/Abilities:
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills.
- Excellent interpersonal and customer service skills.
- Excellent sales and customer service skills.
- Excellent organizational skills and attention to detail.
- Excellent time management skills with a proven ability to meet deadlines.
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
- Strong supervisory and leadership skills.
- Ability to prioritize tasks and to delegate them when appropriate.
- Ability to function well in a high-paced and at times stressful environment.
- Self-motivated, with the ability to take ownership of assigned work, move it forward independently, and follow through to completion.
- Proficient with Microsoft Office Suite and related software.
Physical Requirements:
- Must be able to attend community meetings, events, and conferences off-site
- Must be able to work both inside and outside
- Must be able to lift to 25 pounds at times
Job Status: Full-time
Work Location:
- On-Site
How to apply
If you meet the stated qualifications and want to join our team-oriented workplace, please send a resume and cover letter stating the position of interest and salary requirements to: jobs@wjct.org, or mail to:
WJCT Public Media
Attention HR Department
100 Festival Park Avenue
Jacksonville, Florida 32202
WJCT Public Media EEO Statement: WJCT Public Media is an equal-opportunity, equal access employer. WJCT Public Media’s employment decisions are based on applicants’ qualifications for the positions being considered. These decisions are made with no regard to race, sex, national origin, color, age, disability, veteran status, pregnancy, sexual orientation, religion, or any other protected status.
WJCT Public Media Statement of Diversity: WJCT Public Media values the unique thoughts and ideas diverse voices bring to our organization and to our community, and we pride ourselves on being an employer where individuals are given the respect, acceptance and support needed to achieve their professional best.
WJCT Public Media A Drug-Free Workplace: WJCT Public Media is committed to providing a safe and productive work environment for our employees. As such, candidates being considered for employment with WJCT Public Media will be required to complete a pre-employment drug screen prior to any confirmation of offers.