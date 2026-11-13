Nationally award-winning local news outlet Jacksonville Today and its sister radio news outlet, WJCT News 89.9, are looking for an experienced newsroom leader to help build on our success as thriving nonprofit news providers. The Managing Editor will oversee the day-to-day presentation of digital stories and radio newscasts: assigning, curating and editing stories for jaxtoday.org and WJCT News 89.9 and ensuring editorial standards are upheld across distribution platforms. The editor also has the opportunity to expand and deepen our commitment to impactful investigative journalism.

If you meet the stated qualifications and want to join our team-oriented workplace, please send a resume and cover letter stating the position of interest and salary requirements to: jobs@wjct.org , or mail to:

WJCT Public Media EEO Statement: WJCT Public Media is an equal-opportunity, equal access employer. WJCT Public Media’s employment decisions are based on applicants’ qualifications for the positions being considered. These decisions are made with no regard to race, sex, national origin, color, age, disability, veteran status, pregnancy, sexual orientation, religion, or any other protected status.

WJCT Public Media Statement of Diversity: WJCT Public Media values the unique thoughts and ideas diverse voices bring to our organization and to our community, and we pride ourselves on being an employer where individuals are given the respect, acceptance and support needed to achieve their professional best.

WJCT Public Media A Drug-Free Workplace: WJCT Public Media is committed to providing a safe and productive work environment for our employees. As such, candidates being considered for employment with WJCT Public Media will be required to complete a pre-employment drug screen prior to any confirmation of offers.