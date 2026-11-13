Job Summary:
Nationally award-winning local news outlet Jacksonville Today and its sister radio news outlet, WJCT News 89.9, are looking for an experienced newsroom leader to help build on our success as thriving nonprofit news providers. The Managing Editor will oversee the day-to-day presentation of digital stories and radio newscasts: assigning, curating and editing stories for jaxtoday.org and WJCT News 89.9 and ensuring editorial standards are upheld across distribution platforms. The editor also has the opportunity to expand and deepen our commitment to impactful investigative journalism.
Supervisory Responsibilities:
- Supervises news team of reporters and radio newscast hosts;
- Along with editorial director, recruits, hires and trains news staff; handles discipline and termination of employees in accordance with company policy.
Duties/Responsibilities:
- The Managing Editor assigns and directs the newsroom’s daily coverage;
- Holds daily team editorial meetings and one-on-one meetings with direct reports;
- Along with editorial director, edits and publishes web stories;
- Curates and publishes web stories from wire services and news partners;
- Edits copy using AP and internal house style;
- Uses SEO-boosting tools to ensure widest reach for stories;
- Helps plan and produce live digital and radio coverage, including on election nights and during weather emergencies;
- Keeps track of breaking news and writes web copy, as needed;
- Performs basic photo editing, as needed;
- Monitors audience metrics to measure and interpret user behavior; shifts web strategy in response;
- Along with All Things Considered host and Morning Edition host, helps edit reporters’ radio newscast scripts;
- Edits web summaries for WJCT News 89.9’s two talk shows.
- Fills in to edit Jacksonville Today newsletter, as needed.
Required Skills/Abilities:
- Proven track record of newsroom leadership, with web and broadcast news experience preferred;
- Impeccable news judgment, with investigative reporting/editing experience preferred;
- Strong supervisory skills;
- Excellent writing and editing skills and mastery of grammar, punctuation and AP style, with great attention to detail;
- Excellent time management skills with a proven ability to thrive in a fast-paced, deadline-driven environment;
- Proficiency with news publishing content management systems;
- Basic photo editing skills preferred;
- Basic data visualization skills preferred;
- Working knowledge of social media platforms including Facebook, Tik Tok and X preferred. (Posting to these platforms is not required but the editor can help shape how our coverage is disseminated there.)
Education and Experience:
- College degree in journalism or equivalent experience required;
- At least 5 years of newsroom leadership experience required.
Required Equipment/Software/Programs:
- Google Workspace;
- WordPress or other news publishing CMS;
- Grove news publishing CMS;
- Photo editing tools;
- SEO boosting tools.
Physical Requirements:
Prolonged periods of sitting at a desk and working on a computer
Work Location:
On-Site
How to apply
If you meet the stated qualifications and want to join our team-oriented workplace, please send a resume and cover letter stating the position of interest and salary requirements to: jobs@wjct.org, or mail to:
WJCT Public Media
Attention HR Department
100 Festival Park Avenue
Jacksonville, Florida 32202
WJCT Public Media EEO Statement: WJCT Public Media is an equal-opportunity, equal access employer. WJCT Public Media’s employment decisions are based on applicants’ qualifications for the positions being considered. These decisions are made with no regard to race, sex, national origin, color, age, disability, veteran status, pregnancy, sexual orientation, religion, or any other protected status.
WJCT Public Media Statement of Diversity: WJCT Public Media values the unique thoughts and ideas diverse voices bring to our organization and to our community, and we pride ourselves on being an employer where individuals are given the respect, acceptance and support needed to achieve their professional best.
WJCT Public Media A Drug-Free Workplace: WJCT Public Media is committed to providing a safe and productive work environment for our employees. As such, candidates being considered for employment with WJCT Public Media will be required to complete a pre-employment drug screen prior to any confirmation of offers.