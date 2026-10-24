Media Contact:

Neily Jones, Promotion & Marketing Associate

904.318.2633 • nbraren@wjct.org

24th Annual Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Sweater Drive Returns November 2

WJCT Public Media and community partners will collect warm clothing and blankets for Northeast Florida neighbors through November 30

October 28, 2026, Jacksonville, Fla. — WJCT Public Media is partnering with VyStar Credit Union, Suddath and the Tom Bush Family of Dealerships with additional support provided by Natural Life to present the 24th annual Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Sweater Drive, continuing a longstanding tradition of honoring Fred Rogers through community kindness. From November 2 through November 30, the public can donate new or gently used sweaters, jackets, socks and blankets to help neighbors in need across Northeast Florida. On December 17, 2026, donations will be distributed to local area nonprofit agencies Clay County Rescue Mission, City Rescue Mission (Duval), Clara White Mission (Duval) and Barnabas Center (Nassau County).

Collection locations include WJCT Studios at 100 Festival Park Avenue in Jacksonville, participating VyStar Credit Union locations, Suddath locations and all Tom Bush Family of Dealerships locations.

For more than two decades, public media stations and communities across the country have honored the legacy of Fred Rogers, the beloved host of the PBS series”Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood,” through sweater drives that put compassion into action. Last year, WJCT Public Media and its partners collected and distributed more than 10,000 pounds of cold-weather items, helping bring warmth to local residents.

“Mister Rogers had a way of making every person feel seen and valued,” said Karen Feagins, President and CEO of WJCT Public Media.”I love that his influence is still being felt here in Northeast Florida. Every sweater or jacket donated is a reminder that being a good neighbor doesn’t have to be complicated. We’re grateful to our partners and everyone who gives to this effort.”

“The Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Sweater Drive is a wonderful reminder of what can happen when a community comes together to care for its neighbors,” said VyStar SVP/Foundation President Patricia McElroy.”VyStar is proud to continue this longstanding partnership with WJCT Public Media and help provide warmth and comfort to families across Northeast Florida. We encourage our members, employees and neighbors to join us in carrying forward Fred Rogers’ legacy of kindness and making a meaningful difference for those in need.”

Suddath, a global moving company headquartered in Jacksonville, will once again provide transportation and logistics support to help deliver donations to local distribution partners.

“Being part of the Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Sweater Drive is one way we can put our commitment to community into action,” said Chad Gaither, Household Goods Operations Manager at Suddath.”We’re pleased to help get these donations where they’re needed and support an effort that brings people together around a simple but important goal: helping our neighbors stay warm.”

The Tom Bush Family of Dealerships returns as a presenting partner for its 10th year, continuing its longstanding commitment to the annual drive.

“Every year, this drive shows how much good can come from neighbors helping neighbors,” said Megan Bush Del Pizzo, Vice President of the Tom Bush Family of Dealerships.”We’re proud to continue supporting a tradition that brings our community together and honors Mister Rogers’ spirit of generosity.”

Drop-off sites are listed below. For additional details, visit here.

DONATION DROP-OFFS:

WJCT Public Media

100 Festival Park Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32202



Suddath Jacksonville

Both Duval County locations are listed here.

VyStar Credit Union

Participating locations in Duval, St. Johns, Clay, Putnam, Nassau and Bradford Counties. Click here for participating branch locations.



Tom Bush Family of Dealerships

Find all Duval County locations here.



To download a flier to share about this event, click here.

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About WJCT Public Media

WJCT is the community-owned and operated public media organization serving Jacksonville and the First Coast since 1958, using television, radio, digital media, and live events to help community members learn, share, and grow. For more information on WJCT’s in-depth programming content, log on to WJCT Online at wjct.org. Like WJCT on Facebook (facebook.com/wjctjax) and follow WJCT on Twitter (@WJCTJax) and Instagram (@WJCTJax).

About VyStar Credit Union

VyStar Credit Union is the second-largest credit union headquartered in Florida, with 80 full-service branches across Florida and Georgia, more than 1 million members and assets of over $14 billion. VyStar is a major employer in the region with over 2,200 employees across the communities it serves. VyStar membership is open to everyone who lives or works in the 49 contiguous counties of Central to North Florida, 29 Georgia counties, as well as past and present military members and their families all over the world. Members benefit from convenient access to over 55,000 surcharge-free ATMs worldwide. VyStar has earned national recognition from Time Magazine, Fortune, USA Today and Forbes for excellence in financial services, innovation and customer service, reflecting its commitment to delivering value and exceptional experiences to members. For more information, visit vystarcu.org, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X (Twitter), and LinkedIn.

About Suddath

Suddath has been a trusted name in Jacksonville and Florida moving for over a century. Since 1919, Suddath has grown into a global transportation, relocation management, specialized logistics and workplace services company, serving 180 countries with 2,400 employees around the globe. Each year, we move more than 80,000 households, including more than 38,000 military families through our local, long-distance and international moving services. We also provide end-to-end logistics through our NXTPoint Logistics brand, employee relocation, and commercial moving services. With more than 45 locations, a global partner network and over 3.5 million square feet of warehouse space, Suddath provides the national and global reach to take you anywhere you need to go. For more information, visit suddath.com, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

About Tom Bush Family of Dealerships

The Tom Bush Family of Dealerships has been operating in the automotive business for nearly a century. The late Tom Bush Jr. first arrived in Jacksonville and opened a Volkswagen dealership in 1970. The family group has grown to offer Volkswagen, Mazda, BMW, MINI, VinFast, pre-owned vehicles and a certified collision center now under the leadership of Tom’s son, John Bush. Vice Presidents Megan and Brian represent the fourth generation of Bush family members in the business.

They have been voted the”Best Car Dealership in Jax” by Bold City Best, one of the”Best Places to Work” by the Jacksonville Business Journal and one of the”Healthiest Companies” by the First Coast Worksite Wellness Council.

Whether a customer purchased a car from Tom Bush, Sr. in 1918, or is purchasing a car today from one of the Tom Bush dealerships, the buyer becomes part of the family. We treat our employees how we expect them to treat our customers, with honor and integrity. As Mr. B repeatedly said,”the most important part of business is people. Treat everyone with respect, be a man of your word, ask yourself if the business transaction is fair to everyone involved, and nurture long-term relationships. Think of your employees as family members as they are the life-blood of a dealership.”