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Jacksonville Today and What’s Health Got to Do With It? Win National Awards

Industry wins for local reporting and health podcast cap a year of prominent recognition for WJCT Public Media

Nov. 24, 2026 — Jacksonville, Fla. — Two projects by WJCT Public Media, the independent, community-owned public media organization serving Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia, have earned national awards.

Jacksonville Today, WJCT’s digital local news operation, received the General Excellence in Online Journalism award from the Online News Association among newsrooms with 15 or fewer employees. And WJCT News 89.9’s flagship health program and podcast, What’s Health Got to Do With It?, was awarded bronze in the Best Guest category of the 2026 Signal Awards for its “Motherhood Unscripted” episode with Academy Award-winner Laura Dern.



These awards follow Jacksonville Today’s 2026 Institute for Nonprofit News Awards win for Best Investigative Journalism (Small Division) for “The Show Must Go On” series about Douglas Anderson School of the Arts — giving WJCT Public Media three national honors this year.

“Thanks to the support of our community, WJCT’s growing newsroom is able to produce original reporting and programming that stand out on a national level,” said WJCT Public Media President and CEO Karen Feagins. “I’m especially proud to see how our team has embraced digital reporting and podcasting as tools to bring people together.



The Online News Association launched the Online Journalism Awards (OJAs) in 2000 to recognize excellence in digital journalism around the world. Jacksonville Today was also a finalist in 2023 for its newsletter. Since its launch in 2021, Jacksonville Today has grown to more than 70,000 daily newsletter subscribers, with more visitors to jaxtoday.org and on social media. Jacksonville Today is led by Editorial Director Jessica Palombo.



The Signal Awards, now in their fifth year, celebrate the podcast medium by highlighting shows, series, episodes and brand storytelling projects selected through a competitive judging process. The “Motherhood Unscripted” episode of What’s Health Got to Do With It? featured a candid conversation between host Dr. Joe Sirven and Laura Dern about her experience as a caregiver for her mother, the late Diane Ladd. In addition to the podcast episode, the conversation aired on WJCT News 89.9 and across 10 other public radio stations. What’s Health Got to Do With It? is produced by Stacey Bennett, with support from Brady Corum and Isabella Casapao.

Unrestricted gifts to WJCT Public Media and Jax Today help pay for the staff, technology investments and programming expenses and can be made through wjct.org/donate or jaxtoday.org/give.

About WJCT Public Media

WJCT is the community-owned and operated public media organization serving Jacksonville and the First Coast since 1958, using television, radio, digital media, and live events to help community members learn, share, and grow. For more information on WJCT’s in-depth programming content, log on to WJCT Online at wjct.org. Like WJCT on Facebook (facebook.com/wjctjax) and follow WJCT on Twitter (@WJCTJax) and Instagram (@WJCTJax).